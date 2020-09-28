FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms this morning ahead of a cool front; pleasant stretch ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Storms on the way this morning come ahead of a big cold front that will bring a real taste of fall weather ahead for Southwest Louisiana over the next several days.
Storms stay below severe levels but will contain some brief heavy downpours, cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds and even some small hail. These will move out by early afternoon as we transition to a breezy northwesterly wind and temperatures that begin to tumble.
By the time we move into the late-afternoon, sunshine will kick in with temperatures beginning to fall through the 70s and 60s after sunset. The drop in temperatures overnight continues as breezy northerly winds send lows into the 50s overnight.
Tuesday brings the return of sunshine and afternoon highs in the 70s with low humidity.
We’ll continue the stretch of pleasant fall weather for the remainder of the week as another dry cold front and reinforcing shot of cooler temperatures arrives by the end of the week to start the weekend.
The tropics stay quiet for now, but the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area in the NW Caribbean for the possibility of some tropical development over the next 5 days. At this time it poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana and that likely won’t change, but we’ll keep you updated!
Meanwhile, we get through the storms this morning and get to enjoy a prolonged stretch of extremely comfortable weather ahead.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
