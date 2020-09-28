Entergy donates more than $550,000 to local non-profit organizations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As of Sept 28, just under 500 Entergy customers are waiting for power to be restored. It’s a big deal when you consider that at this same time last month, nearly 300,000 people were without lights.
“It is our commitment to you and that’s why we’re here today because the job here is not done yet,” said Entergy Louisiana President and CEO Phillip May.
With 95% of power now restored to Entergy customers in Southwest Louisiana, the company’s president says the real work can now begin.
“With the power mostly restored, we know the next step is how do we rebuild our communities. The partners we have chosen today all have impeccable records in terms of being a partnership with Entergy on how we rebuild and help communities get back on their feet.”
In addition to giving an update on current restoration efforts, Entergy executives also presented a check for $560,000 to local non-profit organizations.
The money will go to help non-profits like the United Way, the Red Cross and the Southwest Louisiana Center for Health Services; organizations that pride themselves on helping the community in times of disaster and year round.
“11,000 people in hotel rooms across Louisiana are still receiving support from us, hot meals, providing support for medications, and other health needs,” Joshua Joachim, regional executive for Louisiana Red Cross said.
“We lost 27 exam rooms, the ability to provide WIC and labs, that’s huge for our patient population. We see about 500 patients a day and we have 2500 unique patients, so this is huge,” explained Jessica Jolly and Diana Ross, with Southwest Louisiana Center for Health Services. “The financial impact to us as a company is greater than what you can see. 30,000 square feet, 27 exam rooms down to the studs. It’s a significant transformation that’s going to occur.”
In addition the more than half a million dollars that will go to non-profits, the company also pledged more than $250,000 in grants to organizations in Cameron Parish, Care Health Services of Sulphur, and the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana.
“At entergy, we say together we power life and that’s truly about helping our communities to thrive and so we’re not done yet," said May. "This contribution is truly about helping these communities thrive.”
Entergy says they hope to have the lights back on for those five hundred customers by the end of this week.
