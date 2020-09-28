Cameron and Creole Fire Department still operating after Hurricane Laura

“We’re fortunate that we do have water in the hydrants now, something we didn’t have when we got here for a while,” Dupont said. “But now, that it’s starting, we still don’t have a lot of hydrants that work, but we’re getting there. So, we’re just able to go out and do what we got to do to keep it away from structures. It’s basically you let it burn until the marsh and keep it away from structures.”