FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A front bring storms for our Monday, but fall like temperatures arrive Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another warm day as we have seen temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 80′s. The positive is the fact we have seen plenty of sunshine and rain chances remaining low, but that changes as we head into Monday.
For the rest of the evening we can expect temperatures to slowly fall as we are going to remain warmer overnight thanks to moisture increasing as well as clouds building. Overall temperatures gradually drop back into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s for the early evening and begin to level off just a little bit through the overnight. We can expect to wake up on our Monday morning back into the lower 70′s, but sunshine will be limited as we will watch a cold front swing through the region during the middle of the day. Highs will be struggling to warm as we approach lunchtime, but we can expect highs to be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s the farther east you go. Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the middle of the morning and into the afternoon before begin to dry out through the evening. The bigger story will be the temperature swing as we start in the lower 80′s and by the time we get to Monday evening we can expect temperatures in the middle and upper 50′s.
As we head into Tuesday the first taste of fall arrives as sunshine returns as well drier conditions as stronger northwesterly flow begins to arrive behind the front. Highs will be cooler arriving as well with highs in the middle 70′s even though we see plenty of sunshine. You may want that light jacket or sweater for the Wednesday morning as we look to be in the lower and middle 50′s. Plenty of sunshine will be sticking around though as high pressure will be building in and that will lead to ideal conditions across Southwest Louisiana.
Another front looks to move through as we head into the day on Thursday, but the difference with this front is it will be a dry front that will bring a shot of those cooler and drier conditions once again. Overall sunshine will be sticking around each afternoon as we stay in the upper 70′s to near 80 each afternoon with those cool nights as low stay in the middle and upper 50′s. Enjoy the rest of your weekend and get ready for nice week ahead!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
