FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A front bring storms for our Monday, but fall like temperatures arrive Tuesday

For the rest of the evening we can expect temperatures to slowly fall as we are going to remain warmer overnight thanks to moisture increasing as well as clouds building. Overall temperatures gradually drop back into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s for the early evening and begin to level off just a little bit through the overnight. We can expect to wake up on our Monday morning back into the lower 70′s, but sunshine will be limited as we will watch a cold front swing through the region during the middle of the day. Highs will be struggling to warm as we approach lunchtime, but we can expect highs to be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s the farther east you go. Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the middle of the morning and into the afternoon before begin to dry out through the evening. The bigger story will be the temperature swing as we start in the lower 80′s and by the time we get to Monday evening we can expect temperatures in the middle and upper 50′s.