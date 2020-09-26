Macro Companies Inc. set to distribute free gasoline in Cameron on Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Macro Companies Inc. will be distributing gasoline and diesel fuel to residents for free (while supplies last) at the Creole, La., Fire Station from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 28.
When Hurricane Laura devastated Southwest Louisiana on August 27, Macro immediately deployed hundreds of personnel and fuel trucks to the region.
Over the past four weeks, Macro has distributed fuel to local utility companies, and they have supported the Louisiana Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Fuel Contract which provides fuel to search and rescue, first responders, state agencies and critical infrastructure generators.
Macro, whose corporate office is in Broussard, La., is committed to helping those in Cameron Parish during their long road to recovery, and they look forward to serving the community.
