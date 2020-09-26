FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm rest of the weekend, a cold front brings rain into Monday

A really nice evening ahead as temperatures will continue to cool down as skies remain clear. Temperatures will be falling back into middle and upper 70′s through the late evening hours. Rain chances remain low throughout the overnight hours as we see just a small chance of an isolated shower or storm along the coastline, but we will be watching rain chances increase as we head into the Monday time frame as a cold front nears the region. We start Sunday off very similar to what we saw on our Saturday as we are in the middle and upper 60′s. We do warm up into Sunday afternoon as we see more in the way of sunshine with highs climbing into the middle and upper 80′s. Rain chances will be limited though as high pressure remains firmly in place, but that will be weakening as a cold front swings across region bringing showers and storms for our Monday.