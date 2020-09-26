FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm rest of the weekend, a cold front brings rain into Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another warm afternoon as we have seen plenty of sunshine and that has allowed us to warm into the middle 80′s and that will be the case heading into Sunday and Monday as well. Rain looks to hold off for Sunday as well, but we are still tracking a cold front that looks to move into the region as we head into Monday.
A really nice evening ahead as temperatures will continue to cool down as skies remain clear. Temperatures will be falling back into middle and upper 70′s through the late evening hours. Rain chances remain low throughout the overnight hours as we see just a small chance of an isolated shower or storm along the coastline, but we will be watching rain chances increase as we head into the Monday time frame as a cold front nears the region. We start Sunday off very similar to what we saw on our Saturday as we are in the middle and upper 60′s. We do warm up into Sunday afternoon as we see more in the way of sunshine with highs climbing into the middle and upper 80′s. Rain chances will be limited though as high pressure remains firmly in place, but that will be weakening as a cold front swings across region bringing showers and storms for our Monday.
Overall rain chances will be on the increase into Monday afternoon as the front is moving through, but temperatures will still be warm as we reach the middle 80′sfor highs on Monday. Showers and storms come to an end as we move into Monday evening and that’s when our attention will become set on cooler temperatures and our first taste of fall. Models are keeping things a little warmer as we head into the middle and ending of the week as we are expecting upper 70′s to near 80 through next weekend. The bigger story will be lows overnight as we fall back into the middle and upper 50′s.
Humidity will be lower as we reach the end of the week as we see a second front pushing in on Thursday and while this front won’t bring any rain with it, the temperatures will remain cooler as drier air works it’s way in. Overall not a huge cool down, but still better than the upper 80′s and lower 90′s we saw a couple weeks ago. As for the tropics things remain quiet and that should continue as we expect no development over the next 5 days. Enjoy the rest of your weekend and have a safe evening!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.