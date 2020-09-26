Fans describe Saturday outside Tiger Stadium as ‘weird’ and ‘quiet’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The words ‘weird’ and ‘quiet’ were used pretty often on Saturday, Sept. 26 to describe the scene outside Tiger Stadium.
Someone also told WAFB’s Lester Duhe' it felt like a funeral.
Normally, there’s hundreds of thousands of fans out tailgating but that was not the case.
And the process to even get your tickets to go inside Tiger Stadium was different as well.
“It’s different. Coming here almost 30 years. It’s a lot different. But we don’t mind the traffic being a little lighter,” said Zack Pendarvis, an LSU fan.
“Feels like a very early morning game, yeah it’s so quiet out,” said Shelley Graham, an LSU fan.
“This is strange it’s like a ghost town. Never seen 25% population for a football game,” said Sam Fulton.
Tiger fans showing out as much as they’re allowed to on Saturday. To get into the stadium, fans had to complete a COVID screening, and had to put on a mask, and social distance.
“You go through the questions and you get a green check and show your ticket. Everything is by your phone. To get into the parking lot you show your phone, to get in the game we’re going to show our phone, a little bit different in that regard,” said Chris Slay.
But with no tailgating, it was just plain odd.
“We didn’t tailgate. We went to Superior on Highland, and had a few margaritas, and now we’re here,” said Kim Ricks.
“We just came to Fat Boys Pizza, had a couple of slices, and walked up here,” said Cindy Slay.
“We just drove right up. It’s never been this quick to get to a ball game. We got here within 20 minutes. With no traffic, no nothing, it was sad,” said Fulton.
These loyal tiger fans hopeful this quiet gameday won’t become a usual occurrence, and are glad football is back.
“We’ve been home for so long. So it feels good to get out, yet we feel comfortable with everyone’s obeying all the rules, and people are still excited. And we can feel it in the air. It’s Fall in LSU’s stadium,” said Shelley Graham and Kim Ricks.
Regardless of the loss, everyone just excited there is going to be an LSU Football season.
And they are hopeful there may be changes to the gameday experience, as the season progresses.
