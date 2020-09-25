Mandatory evacuation lifted in some parts of Cameron

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - One month and a day after Hurricane Laura, the mandatory evacuation has been lifted in some parts of Cameron Parish.
Because utilities have been restored and roadways cleared, the Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparednesss is lifting the mandatory evacuation at 4 p.m. in the following areas only:
· Hackberry (70645) - Curfew in effect from 10 p.m. - 6 a.m.
· Klondike (70542) - No curfew.
· Lowry (70549) - No curfew.
All other communities in Cameron Parish remain under mandatory evacuation and a curfew of 7 p.m. - 6 a.m.
