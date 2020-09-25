Living Way Pentecostal Church teams with Baton Rouge businesses for food distribution

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Food distributions are still happening all over Southwest Louisiana.
Living Way Pentecostal Church is keeping hope alive by providing 6,000 meals to the community with the help of some very generous businesses who traveled from Baton Rouge.
Pastor Brent Keating, says the destruction left behind by Hurricane Laura won’t stop Living Way Pentecostal Church from their mission of blessing the Lake Charles community.
“We’re excited just to be able to let everybody know we, as a church, have to rebuild together. Our church was destroyed. We have hope and we want to just distribute more than just food. We want to distribute hope.”
Hundreds of cars drove through the church parking lot Friday, where thousands of meals of jambalaya and sweet corn, or fried fish and french-fries were ready to enjoy.
Pastor Keating says this wouldn’t have been possible without the help of Torey Tubre, vice president of sales for Bengal Crane and Rigging, who helped organize the event.
“We thought that it would be good for the community, to come out and feed everybody and make them feel, you know, good to get a warm meal and take them feel at home again even though there’s all this destruction and what not.”
Tubre recruited almost a dozen other Baton Rouge businesses to come out and help too.
“This is actually our third stint out here and were more than happy to come back anytime.”
Tubre says there is a great chance they will be back again soon to feed the Lake Charles community.
