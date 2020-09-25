Lake Charles police investigating fatal shooting on 14th Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1600 block of 14th Street Thursday, authorities say.
The shooting was reported around 6 p.m., according to Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Police Department.
Jon Lee, 36, was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries, Desormeaux said. He was shot once in the chest.
James Snider, 60, of Lake Charles, has been arrested for second-degree murder. He also faces one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently being held the Calcasieu Correctional Center on $1.275 million bond set by Judge Michael Canaday.
