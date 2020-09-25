Lake Charles, La. Dept. of Insurance opening resource center

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles and the Louisiana Department of Insurance are opening a Resident Resource Center to provide residents information on Hurricane Laura-related issues.
The Resource Center will open on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Henry Heights Recreation Center, 801 East School St. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Assistance is also available from the Department of Insurance by calling 800-259-5300.
Representatives from the Louisiana Department of Insurance’s Office of Consumer Advocacy and Diversity will be available to speak to residents, as will personnel with the City of Lake Charles.
Help with insurance policies, claim filing and the adjusting process will be available.
“Working your way through an insurance claim can be stressful at any time, but especially in the aftermath of a devastating event like Hurricane Laura,” Mayor Nic Hunter said in a statement. “We are so thankful to Commissioner Donelon and his team for their willingness to come to Lake Charles and help our citizens navigate this process. It is our hope that by connecting residents with these experts, we can make this process just a little less stressful.”
