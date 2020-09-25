FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers through the weekend, a front brings fall like temperatures next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A nice afternoon to end the week as we are seeing sunshine breaking out across the region, which will be a common theme as we head into next week. We are tracking warmer temperatures into the weekend, but our real first taste of fall has its eyes set on us as we head into next week.
Highs this afternoon have climbed into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s as we are watching clouds break apart as high pressure continues to build in over Southwest Louisiana. Through the evening we can expect temperatures to gradually drop back into the lower 70′s as clouds become mostly clear and that is going to set up a cool overnight ahead. As we wake up on Saturday morning we can expect lows to be right around average as we are in the lower and middle 60′s. Sunshine will be around to start the day as well, but clouds will be building as we head into the second half of the day and that may lead to a few showers as winds are more out of the easterly direction. Overall rain chances remain low as we go into the afternoon as temperatures rise into the middle 80′s. The nice weather continues into Sunday as well as we will see mostly sunny skies to partly cloudy skies, but changes are on the way as we head into Monday.
After another warm afternoon for Sunday as we are in the middle and upper 80′s we watch for clouds to build in as we head into Sunday night and during the day Monday. That’s because we are watching a front off to the west that is set to move in during the day on Monday. We see scattered storm chances heading into Monday afternoon and that looks to continue as we head into the evening before we begin to dry out as we head into the overnight. The one thing that it will bring is a true first taste of fall as cooler temperatures and drier air is going to move in.
Highs stay in the middle and upper 80′s through Monday and then we will begin to watch temperatures fall into the upper 70′s to near 80 for the rest of the week and into next weekend. The better news is that rain chances disappear after Tuesday and we can focus on plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows remain nice as well as we drop back into the middle and upper 50′s. For now enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures before we get a taste of fall into next week! Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
