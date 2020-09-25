FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers through the weekend, a front brings fall like temperatures next week

Highs this afternoon have climbed into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s as we are watching clouds break apart as high pressure continues to build in over Southwest Louisiana. Through the evening we can expect temperatures to gradually drop back into the lower 70′s as clouds become mostly clear and that is going to set up a cool overnight ahead. As we wake up on Saturday morning we can expect lows to be right around average as we are in the lower and middle 60′s. Sunshine will be around to start the day as well, but clouds will be building as we head into the second half of the day and that may lead to a few showers as winds are more out of the easterly direction. Overall rain chances remain low as we go into the afternoon as temperatures rise into the middle 80′s. The nice weather continues into Sunday as well as we will see mostly sunny skies to partly cloudy skies, but changes are on the way as we head into Monday.