Calcasieu Parish updates on Hurricane Laura recovery - Sept. 25, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish’s Hurricane Laura recovery update from Friday’s public briefing:
- The Chamber SWLA and the SWLA Economic Development Alliance has opened a Business Recovery Center at the SEED Center, 4310 Ryan St., Lake Charles. Business owners from the five-parish area can speak to Small Business Administration (SBA) representatives and receive help with SBA applications. They can also use computers and internet at the facility. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the center is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday by appointment only. For more information, call the SEED Center at 337-433-3632.
- The Federal Emergency Management Agency released information on its Direct Temporary Housing Assistance, rental assistance and the multi-family lease and repair programs to help residents find suitable homes as they recover.• Direct housing provides use of a FEMA-issued temporary housing unit to eligible survivors. A disaster survivor is eligible if their primary home is destroyed or uninhabitable. Direct housing is provided as a temporary solution by FEMA and is not intended to be a permanent housing option.• Renters whose home or property was damaged by Hurricane Laura can apply for federal disaster assistance to help pay for temporary housing if a renter or homeowner is unable to return to their disaster-damaged home. Grants can also be used for essential personal property including furniture, appliances, clothing, job-related equipment and primary vehicles.
- FEMA Division Supervisor Jerry Stolar reminded residents on Friday that they only need to register with FEMA once to be eligible to be considered and registration does not guarantee temporary housing. FEMA will call eligible homeowners. They began making these calls and are doing so seven days a week. FEMA asks residents to contact them if they are not reached within 7-10 days. Visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585.
- The parish curfew is now 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. daily. Law enforcement will continue to make curfew stops and arrests nightly. More than 480 curfew stops and arrests since the original curfew began.
- Water service has been restored for most residents in the parish. If you are unsure if your district’s boil advisory has been lifted, please to contact your water system provider before consuming it.
- The Parish Pick-Up Point operations at Chennault International Airport, 364 Mallard Cove St., Lake Charles, have been extended until Oct. 2. Residents who need transportation to evacuate can call 911 and they will be taken to this location. The site will also function as the drop-off point for returning evacuees. Transportation is available from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. The 24-hour-a-day comfort station, which provides air conditioning, water and food for those individuals who arrive outside of transportation hours, is also still available. Paratransit will also provide transport from the Parish Drop-Off Point to their homes if they are unable to find transportation themselves. The Ward 3 Marshal’s Office will continue to provide security between 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. at the site.
- The parish debris contractor is still making its first pass collecting storm debris – this process should last another two weeks. Trucks have no set routes. A total of 134 trucks are removing debris daily. Debris trucks have extended boom claws so residents do not need to place debris in the ditches or block the roadways. It is important to sort debris when placing it curbside – separate piles into vegetation, construction, appliances/white goods, electronics and hazardous household waste. Visit the Hurricane Laura Emergency Information Page at calcasieuparish.gov for a graphic and video explaining the separation process.
- Calcasieu Parish residential garbage collection routes are operating on their regular schedules. Delays are possible due to volume of waste. Waste Management is accepting household trash in containers only. Calcasieu Parish residents in unincorporated areas whose homes have not been serviced by noon on the day following their scheduled day, may call 436-7229. If you’re missing a trash container, call 436-7229.
- The Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers in Lake Charles and Sulphur are closed until further notice.
- Visit Calcasieu Parish Animal Services' new link at petharbor.com for Hurricane Laura pets. If you are holding or found an animal since the storm, please create a post on the Pet Harbor Disaster page. Animal Services has reunited 75 pets with their owners over the past three weeks and expect to unite more. Call the shelter’s temporary phone number at 337-853-9573 for assistance or to report a lost pet or an animal in distress. Please like the shelter’s Facebook Page at “Calcasieu Parish ASA.”
- The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Division of Planning and Development has guidance on which storm-related repairs need permits for the work to be completed. Residents in unincorporated areas of Calcasieu Parish need to obtain permits if their electrical service (e.g. the weatherhead) is damaged or if they have structural damage (e.g. new framing is required to repair the roof). They do not need permits if the electrical damage is limited to the utility company’s components (e.g. the line is down at the road) or if the damage is cosmetic (e.g. replacing shingles). Other examples are non-structural roofing, tarping and demolition. For more detailed information, visit https://www.calcasieuparish.gov/services/planning-development. To apply for and check the status of building permits online, visit www.calcasieuparish.gov/Permits. If you have any questions, call 721-3600 or 721-3610. Staff is limited so please be patient when calling.
- The Division of Planning and Development has opened a temporary office at Prien Lake Park, Harbor’s Edge Pavilion, 3700 West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles for those who need permits and licenses to perform Hurricane Laura recovery work in Calcasieu Parish. Office hours will be 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The office will issue temporary work licenses for Calcasieu Parish and all municipalities, as well as construction, electrical, plumbing and mechanical permits for the unincorporated areas of Calcasieu Parish. All fees for licenses and permits will be waived until further notice. A representative from the State Fire Marshal’s Office will also be on site to answer questions about repairs and reconstruction of commercial facilities. For more information, call 337-721-3600 or 337-721-3610 or email planning@calcasieuparish.gov.
- United Way of Southwest Louisiana’s Hurricane Relief Center and food pickup location is located at 2401 6th St., Lake Charles, for those in need. Available items include non-perishable food, pet food, bottled water and cleaning supplies. Hot meals will be available at lunch every day. Donations can be dropped off at this location. It will be open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. seven days a week. Volunteers are needed. To make a donation, visit https://unitedwayswla.org/donations to fill out an online form.
- Call United Way’s 211 to connect with resources for help, including places to donate items, a list of open pharmacies, Urgent Care facilities and more.
- Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control is expecting another outbreak of mosquitoes from rains and high tides associated with Topical Storm Beta. They will be spraying nightly using planes and trucks. Mosquito Control recommends residents wear repellent when outdoors. To see the most current spray schedule, visit https://www.calcasieuparish.gov/services/mosquito-control/spray-schedule
- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has free tarps through Operation Blue Roof. Calcasieu residents are eligible. Metal roofs are also eligible. To apply, call 1-888-ROOF-BLU or visit: www.usace.army.mil/blueroof// Deadline to apply is Sept. 30.
- The National Guard will be distributing food, water, ice and tarps to residents from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the following locations: Vinton Elementary School, Westwood Elementary School in Westlake, Iowa Knights of Columbus Hall 503 US 90 in Iowa, Gillis Feed Store, 3270 US-171; DeQuincy Railroad Museum, Lake Charles Civic Center, Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, McMurry Park (300 Hazel St.) in Sulphur, Power Center, 3009 Gerstner Lake Charles; and Grace Harbor Lighthouse, 6118 River Road, LeBleu Settlement.
- The Red Cross has initiated a program to help homes destroyed or hit with major damage from Hurricane Laura. The program will give $450 to each homeowner to replace items or pay transportation costs. Red Cross will be calling all eligible residents in the parish’s damage-assessment database in the next several weeks. More info: 1-800-RED-CROSS
- The Red Cross is wrapping up its feeding sites as of Friday, Sept. 25. For information on services, visit @ARCLouisiana on Twitter or at Facebook.com/ARCLouisiana. For information: 1-800-RED-CROSS.
- COVID-19 testing and other necessary vaccines (Tetanus, Hepatitis-A) are available 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Calcasieu Parish Health Unit, 3236 Kirkman St., Lake Charles. This is a drive-thru testing and vaccination site. Please stay in your vehicle and wear a mask. You must provide a phone number and email address to be tested. An ID is NOT required. Preregister at www.DoINeedACovid19Test.com.
- Rapid testing for first responders is available from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. through Sept. 25. Bring your work badge/ID. Office of Public Health nurses will be available to test children ages 2-15 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Friday, Sept. 25.
- A “Keep Calm Line” has been established to connect residents to resources when dealing with their stress and mental health: 1-866-310-7977. Also, residents can 211 for 24-hour crisis counseling.
- For City of Lake Charles information, visit www.cityoflakecharles.com. Residents can also call the Mayor’s Action Line at 337-491-1346 from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday - Friday.
- All Calcasieu Parish Police Jury offices are closed to the public. Call 337-721-3500 with any questions.
The next parish briefing is TBD.
