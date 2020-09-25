Burn ban lifted in Calcasieu, remains in place in Cameron

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The burn ban following Hurricane Laura has been lifted in Calcasieu Parish.
However, the burn ban remains in place in Cameron Parish.
In Cameron Parish, private burning is only be allowed with permission by the local fire department or local government.
The ban does not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law.
