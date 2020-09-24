Touchdown Live - Scrimmage scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Scrimmage week for high school football is underway with three Southwest Louisiana teams in play Thursday with another 13 set to play Friday night and Saturday morning. Scrimmages replaced jamborees for the 2020 season with many consisting of different formats including two 12-minute quarters.
Week one of the season begins Thursday, Oct. 1. Calcasieu Parish School Board teams have opted out of week one of the LHSAA season and will instead scrimmage next week. Elton and LaGrange are both not featured because both schools will not play football in 2020.
Below are the schedules and finals from the scrimmage action.
THURSDAY-
- Abbeville 21 - Lake Arthur 0
- Rayne 7 - Iota 6
- Oberlin 20 - Port Barre 0
FRIDAY-
- LCCP @ Ville Platte - 5:00 p.m.
- Basile @ Merryville - 5:30 p.m.
- St. Louis @ DeRidder - 5:30 p.m.
- Leesville @ Jennings- 5:30 p.m.
- Kinder @ Welsh - 5:30 p.m.
- Marksville @ Oakdale- 5:30 p.m.
- Jonesboro-Hodge @ Pickering - 6:00 p.m.
SATURDAY-
- Bolton @ Rosepine - 11:00 a.m.
