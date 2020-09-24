Sunrise Interview: Attorney General Jeff Landry - Sept. 24, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We spoke with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry this morning about a roundtable discussion he participated in yesterday with President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr about internet providers.
Landry says he didn’t know that Suddenlink was charging for a month of no service and that they would not be giving credits until two billing cycles later. He says his office will look into this and suggests that consumers go to his website to file complaints.
