Several Calcasieu schools reopening next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board plans to reopen several schools next week to faculty, staff, and students.
The schools will reopen to faculty and staff on Tuesday, Sept. 29 and to students on Friday, Oct. 2.
Students unable to return to a face-to-face environment may check in with their assigned teacher and continue with virtual learning , which is scheduled to begin on Monday, Sept. 28.
The schools slated to reopen are:
Bell City High School
College Oaks Elementary School
Combre Fondel Elementary School
Cypress Cove Elementary School
DeQuincy Elementary School
DeQuincy Primary School
E.K. Key Elementary School
Henry Heights Elementary School
Iowa Middle School
J.J. Johnson Elementary School
Molo Middle School
Moss Bluff Elementary School
Positive Connections
R.W. Vincent Elementary School
St. John Elementary School
W.T. Henning Elementary School
Western Heights Elementary School
Brenda Hunter Head Start will also be opening to faculty and staff on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Staff will be in contact with families directly on when students will return.
For more information, read the school board’s FAQ document.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.