Several Calcasieu schools reopening next week
Calcasieu Parish School Board (Source: Calcasieu Parish School Board)
By Johnathan Manning | September 24, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 5:46 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board plans to reopen several schools next week to faculty, staff, and students.

The schools will reopen to faculty and staff on Tuesday, Sept. 29 and to students on Friday, Oct. 2.

Students unable to return to a face-to-face environment may check in with their assigned teacher and continue with virtual learning , which is scheduled to begin on Monday, Sept. 28.

The schools slated to reopen are:

Bell City High School

College Oaks Elementary School

Combre Fondel Elementary School

Cypress Cove Elementary School

DeQuincy Elementary School

DeQuincy Primary School

E.K. Key Elementary School

Henry Heights Elementary School

Iowa Middle School

J.J. Johnson Elementary School

Molo Middle School

Moss Bluff Elementary School

Positive Connections

R.W. Vincent Elementary School

St. John Elementary School

W.T. Henning Elementary School

Western Heights Elementary School

Brenda Hunter Head Start will also be opening to faculty and staff on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Staff will be in contact with families directly on when students will return.

For more information, read the school board’s FAQ document.

