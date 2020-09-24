LSU RB Chris Curry emotional after receiving No. 18 jersey

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Without the services of Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the Peach Bowl, Chris Curry produced his breakout performance. The main reason he was next man up against Oklahoma, Joe Burrow gave his seal of approval on Curry.
“Hard working, I never complain about anything. I did special teams. I’m just a hard working person. I felt like, he felt that I deserved to get rewarded,” said LSU running back Chris Curry.
Curry also got rewarded this week with the vaunted No. 18 jersey. Plus, he’ll be the first one out of the blocks come Saturday.
“Oh man, I almost cried, it was very emotional. I almost cried, because I had no idea that was coming. Just knowing history of 18, and what it means to the team, and the state. I have that riding on my bike. I’m proud of 18, and I would do anything for the team,” said Curry.
“Yeah. I think Chris is going to be the first back in, but I consider him, Tyrion and John all starters. I think that they’re going to get equal reps. I think they’re going to do things very well, and they’re going to complement each other, and I think that, you know, eventually as the season goes on, let’s see who our leading back is. But throughout the camp, if I had to say there was a lead back, it would be Chris Curry. I think he had a tremendous camp, but so did the other two guys. They’re very explosive. We talked about it this morning. If we have one strength on our offense, that we feel that it is the running back group led by Kevin Faulk, who’s done a tremendous job,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
Curry will share the No. 18 jersey with linebacker Damone Clark.
