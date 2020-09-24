LSU RB Chris Curry emotional after receiving No. 18 jersey

“Yeah. I think Chris is going to be the first back in, but I consider him, Tyrion and John all starters. I think that they’re going to get equal reps. I think they’re going to do things very well, and they’re going to complement each other, and I think that, you know, eventually as the season goes on, let’s see who our leading back is. But throughout the camp, if I had to say there was a lead back, it would be Chris Curry. I think he had a tremendous camp, but so did the other two guys. They’re very explosive. We talked about it this morning. If we have one strength on our offense, that we feel that it is the running back group led by Kevin Faulk, who’s done a tremendous job,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.