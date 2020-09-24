FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice Friday ahead, plenty of sunshine for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have seen a comfortable afternoon once again as temperatures have remained cool thanks to cloud cover sticking around. We will see clouds begin to break as we head into Friday, which will allow sunshine to return not only for Friday, but for the weekend as well.
Highs today have only reach the middle 70′s as we haven’t see much in the way of sunshine as clouds have held firmly in place. The remnants of Beta have continued to march off to the north and east and that has kept us dry through the afternoon and rain chances will remain low through the evening and into the weekend. Temperatures will continue to fall as we head into the overnight as we are back into the lower 70′s for the evening. We continue to drop overnight and we can expect temperatures to be in the lower and middle 60′s for our Friday morning. We are starting off right where we should be for this time of year and our highs are going to be getting back closer to average as well. For Friday afternoon we can expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds, but remaining dry. The one thing we will notice is the temperatures just slightly warmer as we will top off in the lower 80′s, but the humidity will remain low and that will allow it to still feel pleasant as people continue to clean up.
Changes are in sight though as we head into next week, but focusing on the weekend it will be a nice one as temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80′s and our days full of sunshine. Some clouds will begin to work their way in as we head into Sunday and moisture will slowly begin to return as we are watching a front to move through as we head late Sunday and into Monday. Rain chances will be slowly on the rise as well as the front approaches with the best chance coming as we head into Monday with some isolated to scattered storms. The rain won’t be heavy and will be in and out setting us up with a perfect end to the week.
Temperatures will be remaining in the middle and upper 80′s through Monday, before we begin to see a slight drop into the second half of the week. A secondary front looks to push through as we head into Wednesday and the latest models suggest that rain chances remain low with this one, but what it will bring is a reinforcement of drier and cooler air. Highs by the end of next week could be in the middle and upper 70′s with models indicating lows in the upper 50′s possible. Still time to watch this as we get closer, but we could be seeing our first true taste of fall this season.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
