FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice Friday ahead, plenty of sunshine for the weekend

Highs today have only reach the middle 70′s as we haven’t see much in the way of sunshine as clouds have held firmly in place. The remnants of Beta have continued to march off to the north and east and that has kept us dry through the afternoon and rain chances will remain low through the evening and into the weekend. Temperatures will continue to fall as we head into the overnight as we are back into the lower 70′s for the evening. We continue to drop overnight and we can expect temperatures to be in the lower and middle 60′s for our Friday morning. We are starting off right where we should be for this time of year and our highs are going to be getting back closer to average as well. For Friday afternoon we can expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds, but remaining dry. The one thing we will notice is the temperatures just slightly warmer as we will top off in the lower 80′s, but the humidity will remain low and that will allow it to still feel pleasant as people continue to clean up.