FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Damp and cooler as clouds linger; much cooler weather on the way next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the remnants of Beta now departed, wrap-around clouds and occasional patchy drizzle will continue through the next few hours. The damp feel will continue as well due to the lack of sunshine. This will also keep temperatures on the cooler side with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 70s.
Additional rain chances stay low despite the clouds, with clouds beginning to thin out through tonight. Lows Friday morning will be a touch cooler in the lower 60s. Some sunshine begins to break through the clouds Friday to end the week on a nice note and that won’t change much through the weekend despite a couple of isolated showers in the afternoon.
Signs are pointing to this likely being the last weekend with highs in the upper 80s for quite a while, as a strong fall front will send temperatures down quite a bit about a week from today. Lows by next Thursday morning will bottom out in the 50s and continue to stay on the cool side each morning through the following weekend with highs in the 50s and highs in the 70s.
Morning lows will drop cooler than we’ve seen so far this season and not just for one day! Check out these morning lows over the next 10 days.
There is even better news in that the tropics have finally shut down for now... There are currently no indications that will change over the next 5-7 days, and the official tropical weather outlook from the National Hurricane Center also points this out. This is the first time we’ve had no named storms in the Atlantic basin since early September.
