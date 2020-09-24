Debris, trash separation encouraged as removal underway across SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Debris removal is underway throughout Southwest Louisiana. It’s not an overnight process and crews are running into some speedbumps along the way.
For four weeks now, people have been piling debris outside their homes. As soon as crews are able to pick up some of the waste, more is brought our to the curb. Lake Charles City Administrator John Cardone explains there are some steps that could help things move a little quicker.
“Debris goes to different locations," he said. "We try to separate the vegetation which is the trees and limbs, from the construction debris which could be fences and stuff out of your home that gets demolished, from the white goods. All three of those go to different locations.”
Because all that debris and trash are headed in different directions and is picked up by different crews, it’s important to separate it at your curb.
“Vegetation goes to a site where it’s mulched up, and construction material goes to a [construction and demolition] site where they crunch it up," said Cardone.
Putting everything in one big pile makes it difficult, especially when there are trash bags as well.
“You look at some of the trash bags - probably some have household waste, some of them have small branches, other ones have got leaves. If you notice the contractor has big grabbers and they’re picking up big materials. The concern is if you try to pick up these bags they’re gonna rip open.”
Cardone says he understands people want trash and debris picked up quickly and he says the city is working to make it happen. He also says this is an undertaking unlike any other.
“During hurricane Rita, it’s my understanding from talking to the contractor, that they removed about 4 million cubic yards of debris [in Calcasieu Parish]. They anticipate in the city of Lake Charles by itself, not Calcasieu Parish, to be a 3 to 3.5 million.”
He’s says the contractors are making multiple rounds through the area, and expect to be in Southwest Louisiana for about four months.
