CPSO searching for suspect in hit-and-run

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred at a home improvement store on E. Prien Lake Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17.
During the initial investigation detectives learned a truck hauling a trailer was pulling into a parking spot, and as the driver pulled forward, the trailer hit the side of the victim’s truck causing damage, according to CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
Vincent says the truck is described as a 1999-2002 Chevrolet extended cab truck, dark green or gray in color, with double step running boards. The truck also has aftermarket rims along with a black tool box in the bed. The truck was pulling a single axle utility trailer with a folding tailgate, and the passenger side tail lights on the trailer is busted.
The CPSO is asking anyone who can identify the truck or give information about the case, to contact the lead investigators, Lt. Bryan Guth or Sr. Cpl. Casey Steech at 491-3846 and reference complaint number 20-137490.
