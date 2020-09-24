Cease and Desist Order issued for Lake Charles agent

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Insurance has issued a Cease and Desist Order and summary suspension of producers license to a Lake Charles agent for alleged misappropriation of premium funds.
Valerie M. Muse confessed to her employer that she had misappropriated insurance premiums and issued falsified certificates of insurance to customers.
“Families who discover that their insurance policies are fraudulent after a natural disaster, traffic accident or any other catastrophe are victims of a terrible crime that can have repercussions for the rest of their lives,” Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said. “The Louisiana Insurance Code comes down hard on these criminals, and the Department works with law enforcement to punish those found guilty of these heartless acts to the fullest extent of the law.”
Muse has 30 days from the time of service to request an administrative appeal, or the above actions will become final.
Individuals or businesses with information regarding this case or other insurance-related activities are encouraged to report such matters to the LDI Division of Fraud and Enforcement by calling (225) 342-4956 or 1-800-259-5300.
The Cease and Desist Order for Muse can be found HERE.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.