Calcasieu Clerk of Court announces plans for Nov. 3 election

“Due to the massive destruction Hurricane Laura caused throughout Calcasieu Parish, immediate plans had to be put in place to secure early voting and election day voting site, because nearly 70 percent of polling locations will be relocated, there will be significant changes to where voters will be casting their ballots," Jones said. "Many will be consolidated into mega sites which will include facilities such as the Lake Charles Civic Center, Burton Coliseum, the West Cal Center in Sulphur, as well as several churches and other facilities, while some precincts will be moved to existing precincts that have the space to accommodate them. Dequincy, Vinton, Westlake, Starks, Moss Bluff, Carlyss, Iowa and surrounding areas will still be voting in or near their communities, but several precinct locations will be relocated due to heavy damage.”