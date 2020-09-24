Arrest made after two stabbed to death in Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Two people were stabbed to death at a residence on the corner of W. Division and Down streets in Jennings early Wednesday morning, authorities say.
The stabbing was reported to 911 around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said. It is believed that an argument over money led to the incident.
Arriving officers found Kristin Thibodeaux, 24, in the driveway with a stab wound to the side of her body, Semmes said. She was unresponsive and officers began giving her CPR.
As more officers arrived, they saw numerous people going in and out of the house, Semmes said. Officers cleared the house and found 33-year-old David Authement stabbed once in the chest in a back bedroom.
Officers also performed CPR on Authement, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Semmes said. Thibodeaux died at a local hospital.
The suspect, Kendrick Nixon, 35, of Jennings, was arrested without incident around 8 a.m., approximately 10 blocks from the crime scene, Semmes said. District Judge Steven Gunnell signed a warrant for one count of home invasion and two counts of first-degree murder.
