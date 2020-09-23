Sunrise Interview: U.S. Senator John Kennedy - Sept. 23, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We spoke with U.S. Senator John Kennedy this morning about his efforts to keep the damage from Hurricane Laura in the national spotlight in Washington.
Senator Kennedy says he doesn’t want Louisiana residents to worry because he and others are working on getting 20 billion dollars in aid for the state’s Laura victims.
He says knows that all the victims of Hurricane Laura are going through a tough time right now and that he’s still going after Suddenlink to get the internet back up and running in SWLA.
