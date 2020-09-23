Sunrise Interview: SWLA utility restoration update - Sept. 23, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We spoke with representatives from Entergy, BECi, Cleco, and Jeff Davis Electric this morning to check in on their efforts to restore power in the wake of Hurricane Laura.
Margaret Harris with Entergy says they now have about 97 percent of power restored to their customers. She urges customers still without power to call them and let them know.
Danielle Tilley with BECi says they are still working on getting power restored to some customers in rural areas.
Jennifer Cahill with Cleco says they have now completely restored power to their customers.
Addie Armato with Jeff Davis Electric says they had to pull their crews from the Lake Charles Tent City because of the threat Beta posed and have move them to Cajun dome in Lafayette as of today. She says crews will return to Cameron parish tomorrow after Beta moves through.
