Sunrise Interview: McNeese and Sowela update - Sept. 23, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We spoke with Dr. Daryl Burckel with McNeese State University and Dr. Neil Aspinwall with Sowela this morning about how repairs are progressing and what their plans are for students this semester.
Dr. Daryl Burckel says that repairs are still taking place but that they plan on being back on campus this spring. He says they have recently announced their spring schedule for football.
Dr. Neil Aspinwall says that they are currently distributing wifi cards so that students can resume online courses.
