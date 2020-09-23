State Rep. Wilford Carter says FEMA response to Laura inadequate

“FEMA did not do nearly the job they did after Rita. I was here after Rita, I’ve stayed in Lake Charles for every hurricane since Audrey in the 50s. So this is the worst response I’ve seen FEMA do. And they are leaving people high and dry. They can’t come back to the city if they have nowhere to stay. People are in Texas and other parts of la. Kids are going to school right now, are registering for school outside the state so we are losing a lot of education money because kids are registering outside the state of Louisiana. The school system is perhaps one of the most critical problems we have because if you can’t have your kids in school, how can you go to work. So we need to deal with those issues, and hopefully we can deal with those issues during the special session but it all depends on money being made available by the federal government.”