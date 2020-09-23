Saints take day off, then must get ready to host Packers

“Listen, that’s the nature of our business - even after you have really good games or really good performances, it’s always on to the next opponent, always another challenge right around the corner and week in, week out, you really have to put together your best efforts to win in this league, you have to execute at a really high level,” said Brees. “Listen, we’re used to doing that. Obviously, there are those moments, there are those games you have where, obviously, it’s not clicking or for whatever reason, you walked away from it saying, ‘We can be much better than that,’ and you just get back to work and put together a game plan that everyone feels very confident with and then, you go into the next game feeling like we’ve done everything we can to put ourselves into position to succeed and that’s what we’ve done this week.”