LSU players ready to turn the page to new season

“I’m Myles Brennan and I’m not worried about what he did. And I’m not going to be following in his footsteps because it’s going to be time to take my own path and write my own story, like I said. The past is the past and I’m looking forward to this season and being able to play on Saturday. When I came in as a freshman, my goal was to be the starter. I worked every single day. I was denied that the first three years. I was not going to let adversity get in my way and stop me from achieving my dreams. Here I am today. I do think I have a strong arm. But the leadership, extend plays with my feet, keep guys upbeat, that’s really important at the quarterback position because everyone is looking at the quarterback to rely on. Obviously, bad things are going to happen in the game but we have to have a one-play mindset, as I like to think about it. Good, bad, or indifferent, we have to move on to the next play and be ready,” Brennan explained.