LSU picked by media to finish second in SEC West

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU has been picked by sports journalists to finish second in the SEC West and tied for second in the league.
The Tigers received seven first-place votes to be the SEC champion.
The Alabama Crimson Tide has been chosen to win the SEC West and SEC Championship. Nick Saban’s team received 77 first-place votes to take the conference title.
Florida is picked to win the SEC East.
It should be noted that in the last 28 years, the preseason media poll has only been right seven times in predicting the SEC champion.
LSU will start its season hosting Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.
