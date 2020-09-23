Flash Flood Watch continues through this evening

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through this evening for all of Southwest Louisiana. As of Wednesday afternoon, the greatest risk of continued flash flooding remains over the portions of Allen, Beauregard and Vernon parishes where 3 to 5 inches of rain has fallen so far today.
These heavier rains have largely missed the Lake Charles area and the greatest threat of additional flash flooding will be over areas that have already picked up the heaviest rain so far today.
The remnants of Beta will continue to move out of the area tonight with the threat of flooding rains coming to an end by this evening.
Continue to follow KPLC on-air and online for the latest weather updates.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.