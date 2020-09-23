FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain is moving out, a drier pattern for the weekend

Temperatures have been held in check this afternoon as we only have reached the middle and upper 70′s. Clouds and rain are continue to move out of the region as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta continue to push off to the north and east. Through the rest of the afternoon and evening we can expect some isolated to scattered showers moving through bringing tropical downpours with them at times. Temperatures will be falling as we head into the evening as we can expect lower 70′s for the evening. Clouds will stick around as we move into the overnight and into Thursday morning. Temperatures start the day in the middle 60′s for areas north of I-10 to upper 60′s along and points south. For those cleaning up on Thursday we will see our fair share of clouds with only a slight chance for some sunshine during the afternoon. Highs though will be very comfortable as we are going to be in the middle and upper 70′s. Warmer temperatures are on the way as well as plenty of sunshine.