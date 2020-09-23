FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain is moving out, a drier pattern for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have seen heavy rain moving through portions of Southwest Louisiana this morning and afternoon, that have prompted Flash Flood Warnings for areas north of I-10. The good news is that the rain is moving out and conditions will improve as we head into the overnight and the weekend.
Temperatures have been held in check this afternoon as we only have reached the middle and upper 70′s. Clouds and rain are continue to move out of the region as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta continue to push off to the north and east. Through the rest of the afternoon and evening we can expect some isolated to scattered showers moving through bringing tropical downpours with them at times. Temperatures will be falling as we head into the evening as we can expect lower 70′s for the evening. Clouds will stick around as we move into the overnight and into Thursday morning. Temperatures start the day in the middle 60′s for areas north of I-10 to upper 60′s along and points south. For those cleaning up on Thursday we will see our fair share of clouds with only a slight chance for some sunshine during the afternoon. Highs though will be very comfortable as we are going to be in the middle and upper 70′s. Warmer temperatures are on the way as well as plenty of sunshine.
High pressure will be building in as we move into the end of the week and the weekend. This means that sunshine will be on the return as nicer weather will continue for Southwest Louisiana. Temperatures will be on the rise as we look to be back into the middle and upper 80′s for the weekend. Humidity values will be lower as the high is situated to the north and west, which will be bringing in drier air as it spins clockwise which means winds will be out of the north and easterly direction. A weak front does try to push through into Sunday with just a slight chance of a shower, but the majority of us remain dry.
Moving into next week models are showing that another boundary moves through and that has the potential to bring cooler temperatures into the region with highs in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. Lows are forecast to be in the lower 60′s as well, which would be great news if we can bringing in beautiful weather and lower humidity values. Now if that happens we shall see, but for now the weather is looking much nicer and sunshine will be returning and low rain chances.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
