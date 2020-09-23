FEMA officials announce temporary housing options for residents affected by Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is currently moving trailers and preparing to transport manufactured housing units into Southwest Louisiana to house those who cannot live in their homes after Hurricane Laura.
FEMA representative Gerry Stolar said Wednesday that Gov. John Bel Edwards' request for temporary housing is being granted.
Stolarsaid there is an “extreme” lack of affordable rentals available in Calcasieu following Laura.
FEMA is making three types of housing assistance available in Calcasieu:
· Temporary direct housing program.
· Rental Assistance.
· Multi-Family Lease and Repair
Further, he said that there will be two types of temporary direct housing available for those eligible.
1. Temporary use of FEMA travel trailer or mobile housing unit.
2. FEMA funds to lease a FEMA-approved property.
Stolar said the first goal is to get trailers put on the homeowner’s property, but that commercial parks would also be considered. A FEMA trailer park is an option of last resort, he said.
The FEMA trailers are first being brought to a staging area in Alexandria, where they are inspected first.
Rental assistance may be used to rent an RV or mobile home closer to where your permanent home is, Stolar said. If you receive rental assistance, you will be required to provide lease agreement and other receipts.
More than 84,000 Calcasieu residents - 95 percent of all households - have registered for federal assistance.
So far, FEMA has “put more than $91 million in the hands of Hurricane Laura surivors in Calcasieu,” Stolar said - $59 million in housing assistance and $32 million in other needs.
FEMA is in the process of contacting residents who have registered and been found eligible for housing assistance.
To be considered for temporary housing, you must first apply at disasterassistance.gov or by calling. 1-800-621-3362.
If you’ve applied for FEMA but your contact info has changed, you must contact FEMA at 1-800-621-3362.
