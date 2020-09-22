Waitr resumes operation in Lake Charles, offers free delivery

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Waitr has resumed operation in Lake Charles following Hurricane Laura.
The food delivery service announced Tuesday that it is offering free delivery by using the code “STANDTOGETHER” at checkout.
Waitr also announced it is working with the United Way of Acadiana on a Food Drive collecting non-perishable food in Lafayette to be delivered directly to the city.
Waitr released a list of businesses offering its takeout service.
· 121 Artisan Bistro
· America Donuts
· Bertha’s Catering
· Casa Ole – Sulphur
· Corner Express
· Crying Eagle Brewing Co.
· Donut Hole & More
· Doughnut Hole
· Grab N Geaux
· Great Harvest Bread Co.
· JoJo’s China Bistro
· Kyoto – Sulphur
· Lagunas Mexican Grill & Cantina
· Maplewood Burgers
· Maplewood Burgers – Sulphur
· McDonald’s on Cities Service Hwy.
· McDonald’s on Nelson Road
· Prayong’s Thai Food
· Roly Poly – Sulphur
· Rotolo’s
· Subway in Nelson Road Walmart
· Subway on Cities Service Hwy.
· Taco Mel Taqueria - Lake Charles
· The Runway
· The Salad Station
· Zeus Express - Moss Bluff
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.