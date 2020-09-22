Suspect in chipmunk outfit robs pharmacy in Ville Platte

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Evangeline Parish authorities are on the hunt for a suspect they say dressed up in a chipmunk outfit to rob a pharmacy Saturday.
The Medicine Chest Pharmacy in Ville Platte was robbed at gunpoint, just after noon on Saturday, Sept. 19, according to information from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Surveillance video showed an armed suspect in a Chipmunk outfit running from the store’s parking lot to the rear door of the store, forcing an employee inside. Once inside, the suspect escorted the employee through the store at gunpoint as she filled his bag with narcotis.
The suspect then walked out the rear door, and ran westbound toward a nearby apartment complex.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the armed robbery to call 337-363-2161 or visit www.evangelineparishsheriff.org. Any person reporting information will always remain anonymous.
