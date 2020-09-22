Sunrise Interview: Attorney Carla Sigler - Sept. 22, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We spoke to Attorney Carla Sigler this morning about a group of volunteer lawyers who are helping residents with all the paperwork people are having to deal with during the recovery process.
The Disaster Recovery Clinics are operating at two different branches from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
- North Lake Charles: 2000 Opelousas St.
- Sulphur: 1918 Maplewood Dr.
The clinics will not be operational this Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, due to Tropical Storm Beta. However, you will still be able to contact them at 476-8299 for help over the phone.
