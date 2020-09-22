Southland Conference Postponed Spring Football Schedule Announced

“We are very pleased to confirm our delayed 2020 Southland Conference football schedule into the 2021 spring semester,” Commissioner Tom Burnett said. “While the spring playing opportunity will be different in many ways, we are looking forward to providing this competitive and championship opportunity for our participating football programs, their student-athletes and coaches, and all of the fans and followers of Southland football. Additionally, the prospect of competing for an FCS national championship with multiple teams in the postseason is an annual goal for the league.”