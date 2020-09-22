Rivals Rosepine and Pickering aiming to bounce back from losing seasons

“I told them going into last year that we were going to have bumps because I was going to throw in a bunch of young guys out there and we were going to take our licks, but we’d be better off in the long run," admitted Rosepine head football coach Brad Ducote. "I think that we’re mature this year and fully confident. We’re expected to win. The community expects us to win. So, we’re gonna throw them out there and let the chips fall where they may.”