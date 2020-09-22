Rivals DeRidder and Leesville to lean on experienced quarterbacks in 2020

“We’ve got prospects at running back right now. It’s going to be by committee until we figure out who it is. It’s going to be a work in progress early on," said DeRidder head football coach Brad Parmley. "Just being able to have one scrimmage before you start playing ball games [is important]. Like I told the team, our goal is to be at our best when it matters most and right now we’re still figuring that out.”