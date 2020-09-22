Moss Bluff restaurant destroyed by Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Brown Bag Cafe was a staple of the Moss Bluff community, and now, after Hurricane Laura, it’s completely destroyed.
“The first thing I saw when it came up on the text message was ‘I’m so sorry’ before all the pictures started coming through,” said Bonnie Miller, owner of The Brown Bag Cafe. "I knew immediately we had lost the place.”
"It was just hard seeing everything that you’ve invested your life savings into just being in a big pile of rubble. That’s a lot of blood, sweat, and tears that went into building our dream but this does not mean our dream is dead. We are just going to have a different dream.”
Miller says they already have plans to keep the business going.
"We’ve had several people wanting to rebuild a restaurant for us, but I think we’re going to go a different route. I think we’re going to do a food trailer.”
The cafe’s chef, Chris Wise, says becoming mobile will help them reach more areas of Southwest Louisiana.
"We’ll probably rename the concept, but the food, I can assure people, will be very similar,” Wise said.
“This will always be home and Moss Bluff will always be first,” Miller said. "We just appreciate the support we’ve had, the outpouring of love and support we’ve had from our community. We’re going to come out stronger because that’s how our community rolls.”
For any future updates on the Brown Bag Cafe, you can visit their Facebook page.
