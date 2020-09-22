McNeese defensive back Colby Burton enters transfer portal

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys were expected to have one of the most talented and experienced secondaries in the FCS this season and now the Pokes will be looking to fill multiple starting positions on the boundaries with Colby Burton’s announcement he’s entered the transfer portal. Burton announced his intention to transfer on Twitter.
Burton’s decision comes just 18 days after Preseason All-American Darion Dunn announced he too would be transferring.
Burton missed nearly all of the 2019 season after suffering a lower leg injury in McNeese’s 2019 home opener against Southern.
In 2018, the cornerback broke up 10 passes and grabbed two interceptions, helping lead the Southland’s second-best defense that season. He was awarded a first-team All-Southland Conference honor for his play.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.