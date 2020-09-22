LSU running back says he’s dedicating game against Miss. St. to Remy Hidalgo

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people across Louisiana are heartbroken over the passing of Denham Springs offensive lineman Remy Hidalgo and after hearing how much he loved LSU football, one of the Tigers is dedicating the season-opener to him.
Sophomore running back Tyrion Davis-Price made the announcement via Twitter on Monday, September 21.
The 16-year-old collapsed on the Denham Springs High School football field Tuesday, September 15, during practice. He was rushed to Our Lady of the Lake’s Children’s Hospital and then airlifted to the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.
According to his family, doctors believed the junior offensive lineman suffered a heat stroke. He passed away Friday morning.
Those who knew him best described him as caring and selfless toward his family and friends.
Davis-Price is a former Southern Lab standout who rushed for 295 yards and six touchdowns last season for the national champions. He looks to get a lot more playing time with LSU going to a rotation of backs with him, Chris Curry, and John Emery Jr. Head coach Ed Orgeron said all three are considered starters.
