Louisiana renters can apply for FEMA assistance

Part of the FEMA disaster assistance registration process includes providing a call-back phone number for FEMA to contact you to set up a remote home inspection for damage caused by the disaster and other Helpline information. It is strongly recommended if you use a relay service, such as your videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel to provide your specific number assigned to that service to FEMA. It is important that FEMA can contact you, and you should be aware phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number.