IRS mailing special letters to 159,575 hard to reach people in Louisiana about stimulus payments

Individuals can receive up to $1,200, and married couples can receive up to $2,400. People with qualifying children under age 17 at the end of 2019 can get up to an additional $500 for each qualifying child. For more information on eligibility requirements, see the Economic Impact Payment eligibility FAQs on IRS.gov. People who are eligible can wait until next year and claim the recovery rebate credit on their 2020 federal income tax return by filing in 2021.