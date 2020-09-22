Hackberry prepares for Beta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Falling rain and rising tides, its not a good combination for Hackberry residents who lost so much to Laura.
Beta is now threatening to make a bad situation even worse.
Hackberry resident Wesley Hardin says, “I’m concerned about the rain and of course the wind with all of this loose trash everywhere. I’m hoping the winds don’t get up to 65 but if it does it’s just going to blow the stuff that’s here. It ain’t going to take much to blow it around now.”
For now, all residents can do is watch and wait as water inches closer to the roadway and their homes.
"The road right there coming into Hackberry floods easy if that goes under water it’s probably going to be hard to get out,” says Hardin. "But this morning it was actually higher it was up to my poles so it’s gone down some today.”
Residents hope it comes to a stop before any more damage is done.
