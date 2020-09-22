FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain/flood threat from Beta continues through Wednesday night

Periods of more frequent heavy rain on Wednesday will continue the flash flood risk tomorrow, with the bands of tropical rain bringing a localized flood risk and keeping the squally weather in place for another day. The flood risk will be at it’s height Wednesday and Wednesday night as the core of what’s left of Beta moves across the area. By Thursday, the heaviest rain will have moved out of the area but some additional showers will continue to be possible through the afternoon. Beta’s remnants should have moved ouf the area Tuesday night with improving weather through the day Friday.