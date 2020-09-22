FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain/flood threat from Beta continues through Wednesday night

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Beta made landfall Monday night near Matagorda Bay, Texas where flash flooding and coastal flooding has been an issue over the past couple of days due to Beta’s slow-moving nature. Through the day, our weather will start off with just a few passing showers, but rain intensity should continue to increase through the afternoon and evening as Beta’s remnants move slowly up the coastline. At times, rain will be heavy and the frequency of the tropical rain bands associated with Beta will increase through Wednesday night as the storm continues it’s slow crawl up the Texas coastline toward Southwest Louisiana.
Periods of more frequent heavy rain on Wednesday will continue the flash flood risk tomorrow, with the bands of tropical rain bringing a localized flood risk and keeping the squally weather in place for another day. The flood risk will be at it’s height Wednesday and Wednesday night as the core of what’s left of Beta moves across the area. By Thursday, the heaviest rain will have moved out of the area but some additional showers will continue to be possible through the afternoon. Beta’s remnants should have moved ouf the area Tuesday night with improving weather through the day Friday.
All in all, rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected, but locally higher totals of over 5 inches are possible in the heaviest bands of rain that set up over small areas. In addition, coastal flooding will continue to be an issue for Cameron Parish, especially during times of high tide, with a 1 to 3 foot surge expected to linger through Wednesday night. By Thursday, winds should begin to shift direction, helping to alleviate some of the surge due to the prevailing easterly wind between 10 and 25 mph with occasionally higher gusts.
By Friday, a much improved forecast resumes and begins a nice quiet stretch of weather that will include a couple of significant cool fronts next week. The first of these fronts on Sunday will help usher in lower humidity and drier air for next week. Only a couple showers and storms are expected with this front. Another reinforcing dry cool front next week will bring even cooler temperatures for the latter half of next week with lows in the lower 60s and highs in the lower to middle 80s.
The good news in the tropics is that after Beta exits, there are no new areas of concern this week that would threaten Southwest Louisiana. An area off the west coast of South Florida has a 10% chance of development this week but should get picked back up and head toward the east as our fronts arrive later this week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
