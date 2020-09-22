DSNAP application closes Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Those affected by Hurricane Laura have until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to apply for disaster food stamps.
Twenty-one parishes - including all Southwest Louisiana parishes - have been approved for DSNAP.
Residents of approved parishes can apply by calling 1-888-LA-HELP-U between 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. until Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Those who pre-registered online must still call and be interviewed.
For more information, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/DSNAP-Laura.
APPROVED PARISHES
· Acadia
· Allen
· Beauregard
· Caddo
· Calcasieu
· Cameron
· Grant
· Jackson
· Jeff Davis
· LaSalle
· Lincoln
· Morehouse
· Natchitoches
· Ouachita
· Rapides
· Sabine
· St. Landry
· Union
· Vermilion
· Vernon
· Winn
