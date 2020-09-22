DSNAP application closes Wednesday

DSNAP Logo (Source: DCFS)
By Johnathan Manning | September 22, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 4:25 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Those affected by Hurricane Laura have until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to apply for disaster food stamps.

Twenty-one parishes - including all Southwest Louisiana parishes - have been approved for DSNAP.

Residents of approved parishes can apply by calling 1-888-LA-HELP-U between 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. until Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Those who pre-registered online must still call and be interviewed.

For more information, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/DSNAP-Laura.

APPROVED PARISHES

· Acadia

· Allen

· Beauregard

· Caddo

· Calcasieu

· Cameron

· Grant

· Jackson

· Jeff Davis

· LaSalle

· Lincoln

· Morehouse

· Natchitoches

· Ouachita

· Rapides

· Sabine

· St. Landry

· Union

· Vermilion

· Vernon

· Winn

