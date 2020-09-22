CHRISTUS hospitals in SWLA resume elective surgeries, update visitor guidelines

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana has resumed elective surgeries at both CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital and CHRISTUS Ochsner Lake Area Hospital and has updated visitor guidelines for their facilities.
One designated visitor per patient is now allowed at St. Patrick Hospital and Lake Area Hospital. All persons entering CHRISTUS facilities will continue to be screened, receive a temperature check and be required to bring their own mask to wear. A complete list of visitor guidelines can be found at //christushealth.org/southwest-louisiana.
St. Patrick Hospital is open and fully operational, with the following services available:
• Emergency Room
• All inpatient units
• ICU/CCU
• Behavioral Health Services
• Cath Lab
• Radiation Oncology
• Emergent Surgery
• Elective Surgery
• Dialysis
• All support services including lab, pharmacy and other auxiliary services.
Lake Area Hospital is providing the following services:
• Labor and Delivery
• NICU
• All support services to Labor and Delivery and the NICU, including lab, pharmacy and other auxiliary services.
• Elective Surgeries
• Infusion Center
• MRI
• Mammography
